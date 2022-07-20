SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, explains offshore assets’ important role in keeping a portfolio diversified
Ramaphosa calls for private sector to back Black industrialists
The president warns that SA has not yet overcome the structural defects of apartheid 20 years after the BBBEE Act was promulgated
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the private sector to commit to procuring more from black industrialists, warning that failure to do so would run the risk of stifling economic growth.
Speaking at the inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference (BIEC) held in Sandton, the president said though black empowerment policies have been developed and the government had injected R55bn into black enterprises over the last eleven years, black SMME’s were largely only benefiting from preferential procurement by the state...
