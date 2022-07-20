Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
French carmaker Peugeot hasn’t decided yet whether to build vehicles again in SA, global CEO Linda Jackson said on Wednesday. It is also debating the future of its Namibian assembly plant, which was opened in 2018 to build cars for the SA market but has since suspended operations.
Stellantis, the Europe-based motor group whose brands include Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Alfa Romeo, has previously put out feelers in SA to investigate the feasibility of vehicles being built locally. Some years ago, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies. ..
Peugeot considers closing Namibian plant and future investment in SA
