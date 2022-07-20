Strong US corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe have allayed fears of a recession
Load-shedding will continue until capacity of 4,000MW-6,000MW of capacity is created, says the power utility's spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
Load-shedding not going away until we have sufficient capacity, says Eskom
SA does not have the capacity to generate enough electricity for all of us, says spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Load-shedding will continue until capacity of 4,000MW-6,000MW of capacity is created, says the power utility’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
This week Eskom said power outages are expected to continue until the weekend, though at a reduced stage.
The embattled power utility will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until midnight from Monday to Thursday and stage 1 at the weekend.
“The stage of load-shedding for the rest of the period is dependent on returning generating units to service and will be confirmed closer to the time,” it said.
Speaking on 702, Mantshantsha said load-shedding will continue until there is more capacity.
“SA does not have enough capacity to generate sufficient electricity for all of us, and that goes back to 2007,” he said.
“You cannot put a time frame [on it].”
Mantshantsha said it will take at least 18 months to generate about 1,800MW of capacity.
He said old power stations that are coming to the end of their useful life add to the battle to keep the lights on.
“Each year these power stations are getting older and some must be retired. That gap will keep growing if there is nothing to replace them,” he said.
Earlier this week, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe was reportedly in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the establishment of a “second Eskom’’.
The additional state-owned utility will work alongside Eskom and apparently focus entirely on generating electricity and building more power stations.
Mantashe told Sunday Times that the country needs “baseload”, an apparent reference to burning coal.
“What we are suggesting — it’s not a decision yet — is let’s have a second generation company of the state and that company must focus on baseload and there must be a build programme for power stations,” he said.
“We can’t allow power stations to only hear decommission. We must also have a build programme and we think if Eskom has no capacity, let’s start a second generation company.”
