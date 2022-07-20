Is there a bakkie on the horizon as Peugeot weighs SA investment?

Business Day TV speaks to Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz
The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
Dali Mpofu cites a number of reasons why the section 194 hearings should be stopped
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Business Day TV talks to Vukile Property Fund's CEO Laurence Rapp
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Italian prime minister wins confidence vote but main coalition partners reject his plea for unity
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
French carmaker hasn’t decided yet, but there’s a popular contender if it does build vehicles again in SA
French carmaker Peugeot hasn’t decided yet whether to build vehicles again in SA, global CEO Linda Jackson said on Wednesday. It is also debating the future of its Namibian assembly plant, which was opened in 2018 to build cars for the SA market but has since suspended operations.
Stellantis, the Europe-based motor group whose brands include Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Alfa Romeo, has previously put out feelers in SA to investigate the feasibility of vehicles being built locally. Some years ago, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies...
