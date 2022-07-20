×

National

Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses bid to overturn order to repay R11.5m

The former SABC executive’s application for leave to appeal against the high court judgment that he repay ‘success fee’ for negotiating a deal with MultiChoice denied

20 July 2022 - 19:49 Belinda Pheto
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. File photo: FINANCIAL MAIL/RUSSELL ROBERTS
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. File photo: FINANCIAL MAIL/RUSSELL ROBERTS

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU)‚ which has been investigating cases relating to the mismanagement of funds at the public broadcaster‚ has welcomed the ruling that dismissed Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal the court’s decision to pay back money he gained unlawfully.

In December 2021, the high court in Johannesburg ruled he should repay the R11.5m the broadcaster paid him with interest calculated at the rate of 15.5% per annum‚ calculated from September 13 2016 to the date of payment.

The court declared the decision by the former SABC board to pay Motsoeneng the fee was unlawful and invalid and set it aside.

Motsoeneng was paid the amount by the then SABC board under questionable circumstances for negotiating a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights‚ including access to the SABC archives.

Motsoeneng made an application for leave to appeal the court decision. He previously said he did nothing wrong when receiving a “success fee” from the broadcaster.

On Friday, the high court in Johannesburg dismissed with costs Motsoeneng’s leave to appeal.  

