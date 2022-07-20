×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

DA’s bid against cadre deployment ill-advised, Mashatile tells court

ANC treasurer-general defends party’s policy, warning that declaring it unconstitutional would “open the floodgates of litigation”

BL Premium
20 July 2022 - 20:03 Erin Bates

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has warned losing a case over the party’s cadre deployment policy would embolden those “with an axe to grind” against government.

“The floodgates of litigation against the state will be opened,” Mashatile cautioned in court papers filed this week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.