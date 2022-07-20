ArcelorMittal bucks the trend with 16% advance after steelmaker says it expects profit bump
The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
ANC treasurer-general defends party’s policy, warning that declaring it unconstitutional would “open the floodgates of litigation”
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
A JSE regulatory news service announcement on Wednesday put the GEPF holding at zero
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Russian state-controlled company building first of four 1,200MW power units at El Dabaa
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Cape Town plans to make it more lucrative for residents to sell excess power back to the city by introducing a cash incentive.
The new measure adds to an existing initiative that allows people to offset their municipal charges with excess power they generate...
Cape Town luring excess power from residents
The city council is introducing a sell-back initiative for consumers with solar systems
