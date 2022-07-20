×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Cape Town luring excess power from residents

The city council is introducing a sell-back initiative for consumers with solar systems

20 July 2022 - 18:56 Tanya Steenkamp

Cape Town plans to make it more lucrative for residents to sell excess power back to the city by introducing a cash incentive.

The new measure adds to an existing initiative that allows people to offset their municipal charges with excess power they generate...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.