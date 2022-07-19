×

National

IMPEACHMENT HEARING

Dali Mpofu pokes holes in claims on public protector

Mpofu says witness who made damning allegations against Busisiwe Mkhwebane was dishonest and vindictive in testimony

19 July 2022 - 23:21 Kgothatso Madisa

Adv Dali Mpofu says a witness who gave damning evidence in the impeachment of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was dishonest, unreliable and vindictive.

Mpofu said Tebogo Kekana, a former senior investigator at the public protector, was not truthful in any of the evidence he has given to the committee for the section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office...

