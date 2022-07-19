×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Cyril Ramaphosa to face subpoena after missing deadline for farm robbery queries

The president had asked for another extension to the second date given for him to provide answers to questions about a 2020 robbery on his farm

BL Premium
19 July 2022 - 15:28 Erin Bates

After pledging support for an investigation into the robbery at his Phala Phala farm, President Cyril Ramaphosa has missed the July 18 deadline to reply to 31 questions by the public protector about the incident.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s queries concern Ramaphosa’s version of events regarding the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, where he is accused of money-laundering and an alleged cover-up...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.