×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Cyril Ramaphosa meets business leaders on plan to tackle energy crisis

Busa head Bonang Mohale welcomes recovery plan, but warns ‘the trick will always be execution’

BL Premium
19 July 2022 - 23:30 Mary Papayya

As President Cyril Ramaphosa mulls his response to the energy crisis gripping the country, Business Unity SA (Busa) on Tuesday called for a more focused partnership between the government and private sector.

The business community is close to being brought to its knees by the energy crisis that has seen power utility Eskom ramp up its blackout regime as high as stage 6. Small businesses have been hit the hardest with a number closing shop because of the power crisis...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.