Zandile Gumede trial delayed as co-accused claim they can’t pay legal fees

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Eighty to 120 weeks before we vote give ANC trough feeders little time to set up their children for life
He also spoke about seeking insight from the SA icon and voiced concern about the ‘weaponising’ of lies and disinformation
Premier Sihle Zikalala, finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and businessman Sandile Zungu are vying for ANC chair position
Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
WHO to assist team in Ashanti region to track down more cases of deadly haemorrhagic fever
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
The trial against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption relating to R320m spent by the city on an “illegal” Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract, is going nowhere fast.
While it was scheduled to proceed in the Durban high court on Monday and run until the end of August, lawyers for Sandile Ngcobo, deputy head of supply chain management, Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza, the wife of suspended municipal manager Sipho Nzuza who is also an accused in the matter, and Zithulele Mkhize , whose company Uzuzinekele Trading allegedly benefited from the illegal contract, all said their clients did not have enough money to pay legal fees.Judge Sharmaine Balton said the trial should begin during this court session.
“We cannot have this hanging in the air,” she said.
“This trial may take more than a year. The accused who are ready to proceed are being prejudiced and I have to consider the interests of justice.
“All the accused who have not sorted out their financial affairs must resolve this.”
She directed that all the legal representatives and state prosecutors attend a further pretrial hearing on July 27 and that the trial begins on August 1.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zandile Gumede trial delayed as co-accused claim they can’t pay legal fees
Judge directs all the legal representatives and the state prosecutors to attend a further pretrial hearing on July 27 and that the trial begins on August 1
The trial against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption relating to R320m spent by the city on an “illegal” Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract, is going nowhere fast.
While it was scheduled to proceed in the Durban high court on Monday and run until the end of August, lawyers for Sandile Ngcobo, deputy head of supply chain management, Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza, the wife of suspended municipal manager Sipho Nzuza who is also an accused in the matter, and Zithulele Mkhize , whose company Uzuzinekele Trading allegedly benefited from the illegal contract, all said their clients did not have enough money to pay legal fees.
Judge Sharmaine Balton said the trial should begin during this court session.
“We cannot have this hanging in the air,” she said.
“This trial may take more than a year. The accused who are ready to proceed are being prejudiced and I have to consider the interests of justice.
“All the accused who have not sorted out their financial affairs must resolve this.”
She directed that all the legal representatives and state prosecutors attend a further pretrial hearing on July 27 and that the trial begins on August 1.
TimesLIVE
ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race
ANC leadership race in KZN turning into a fierce contest
Mbalula throws down the gauntlet: Jacob Zuma should step aside
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.