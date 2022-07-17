×

National

Tributes flood in for ANC DSG Jessie Duarte

Longest serving member of governing party's top six will be buried at a special official category funeral

17 July 2022 - 07:38 Michelle Gumede
ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tributes are pouring in for ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte who died in Johannesburg early on Sunday, aged 68.

Serving as a member of the party’s national executive committee since 2002, Duarte was on medical leave since November 2021 and undergoing treatment for cancer. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official category two funeral for the political leader and is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral to be held in accordance with Muslim rites.

The ANC declared a week of mourning with flags flying half-mast while the national memorial service is anticipated to take place on Thursday.

Lauding her as a “selfless leader” and a “pillar of ANC’s administration”, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said  Duarte’s “death has found us unprepared”, pointing to the party’s numerous upcoming conferences at which she would have played a key role.

Mashatile labelled Duarte “upfront, firm, disciplined and dedicated”, while ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe remembered her as a committed gender activist who relentlessly championed the emancipation and empowerment of women.

The official opposition, the DA, extended its tributes to Duarte, describing her as a “fiery character” who held a number of positions in the South African party-political landscape over many years.

The EFF called Duarte a “fierce, firm and forthright individual who paid her dues in the struggle for liberation in SA. She was passionate about gender equality, and fighting against [all forms] of sexism and patriarchy”. 

The Good Party said Duarte will be dearly missed and remembered for her contribution to the freedom of SA, calling her “an unwavering and resilient champion of the people of SA”.

Duarte worked closely with struggle veterans Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela and held various posts in the party and government

She was appointed to the Gauteng provincial government as  MEC for safety and security in 1994. Between 1999 and 2003, she served as SA’s ambassador to Mozambique before eventually standing in as secretary-general for the suspended Ace Magashule.

An important figure in the political landscape, she came to be viewed as controversial when she was seen to be in alliance with former President Jacob Zuma.

Duarte is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family. /Additional reporting TimesLIVE

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in its theatre of blame

The party is trying to put distance between itself and Eskom, crossing its arms and bleating about the state utility
Opinion
8 months ago

EDITORIAL: Poll shocks should make SA take stock

The uncomfortable truth for the ANC is that, if anything, it deserved to do far worse than it did
Opinion
8 months ago
