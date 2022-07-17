×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sibanye wants to create ‘new narrative’ around Marikana massacre

The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms

BL Premium
17 July 2022 - 19:32 Luyolo Mkentane

Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s leading producers of platinum, has embarked on a variety of socioeconomic development projects at its operations around Marikana, where 44 people were killed 10 years ago, in an effort aimed at changing the narrative around the massacre.  

“What we are trying to do as Sibanye is to try and impact the narrative positively,” Sibanye-Stillwater head of sustainability Themba Nkosi said. “Marikana was tragic. We want to create a new narrative around Marikana, mindful that we will never erase what happened.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.