Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s leading producers of platinum, has embarked on a variety of socioeconomic development projects at its operations around Marikana, where 44 people were killed 10 years ago, in an effort aimed at changing the narrative around the massacre.
“What we are trying to do as Sibanye is to try and impact the narrative positively,” Sibanye-Stillwater head of sustainability Themba Nkosi said. “Marikana was tragic. We want to create a new narrative around Marikana, mindful that we will never erase what happened.”..
Sibanye wants to create new narrative around Marikana legacy
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the massacre looms
