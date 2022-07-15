Denel protesters head to public enterprises department over unpaid salaries

The comment comes at a time when capacity at members of the Opec oil cartel is running low, with most producers pumping at maximum capacity
Rising inflation, higher food and fuel prices and rolling blackouts have added to the sense of national gloom
Denel, which has been struggling to pay debtors and employees, was allocated R3bn to cover interest payments on debt in the February budget
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
The bank's spectacular u-turn on mandatory Covid-19 vaccination comes after union threats to challenge the now-repealed policy
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
As pressure in credit piles up, some investors are looking to trim exposure to lower-rated credits and buy bonds of companies likely to be more resilient in an economic downturn
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
Police minister Bheki Cele speaks to Soweto residents after 16 people died in a mass shooting, turmoil in Sri Lanka, France celebrates Bastille Day, protests in Haiti and London, and more
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) will march to the department of public enterprises on Friday. It says workers at Denel’s Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP) have not been paid for the past three months.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said among demands are that full payment of outstanding salaries be made.
Hlubi-Majola said workers had not been paid for April, May and June, and fear they will not be paid at the end of July.
Denel, which was hollowed out by state capture and has been struggling to pay employees and debtors, was allocated R3bn to cover interest payments on debt in the February budget.
In February, the Johannesburg labour court ordered the entity to pay R90m in salaries outstanding since April 2020 within 10 days. When no payments were made, Solidarity obtained warrants of execution to attach some of the arms manufacturer’s assets, as well as money in two Denel bank accounts.
Solidarity is holding the first of several auctions of Denel assets on Friday.
“This auction covers only a small part of our claim ... more auctions will follow until we finally obtain the full amount,” said Helgard Cronjé, deputy general secretary of the public sector at Solidarity.
According to the union, some Denel employees have had to make do with only partial and sometimes no salaries for more than two years.
“Denel has taken away far too much from our members. It is unacceptable that ordinary workers have to sacrifice their livelihoods simply because of the indecision and negligence of the company’s shareholder, the state. This is intolerable and steps must be taken against this,” Cronjé said.
“The message is now clear: if Denel does not want to pay, then we will get our members their due through the seizure and auctioning of Denel’s assets.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Denel protesters head to public enterprises department over unpaid salaries
Denel, which has been struggling to pay debtors and employees, was allocated R3bn to cover interest payments on debt in the February budget
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) will march to the department of public enterprises on Friday. It says workers at Denel’s Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP) have not been paid for the past three months.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said among demands are that full payment of outstanding salaries be made.
Hlubi-Majola said workers had not been paid for April, May and June, and fear they will not be paid at the end of July.
Denel, which was hollowed out by state capture and has been struggling to pay employees and debtors, was allocated R3bn to cover interest payments on debt in the February budget.
In February, the Johannesburg labour court ordered the entity to pay R90m in salaries outstanding since April 2020 within 10 days. When no payments were made, Solidarity obtained warrants of execution to attach some of the arms manufacturer’s assets, as well as money in two Denel bank accounts.
Solidarity is holding the first of several auctions of Denel assets on Friday.
“This auction covers only a small part of our claim ... more auctions will follow until we finally obtain the full amount,” said Helgard Cronjé, deputy general secretary of the public sector at Solidarity.
According to the union, some Denel employees have had to make do with only partial and sometimes no salaries for more than two years.
“Denel has taken away far too much from our members. It is unacceptable that ordinary workers have to sacrifice their livelihoods simply because of the indecision and negligence of the company’s shareholder, the state. This is intolerable and steps must be taken against this,” Cronjé said.
“The message is now clear: if Denel does not want to pay, then we will get our members their due through the seizure and auctioning of Denel’s assets.”
TimesLIVE
DA charges ANC with an array of alleged offences, including racketeering
MICHAEL AVERY: SA a prisoner to ANC’s politics of patronage
SOEs at risk of recapture because politicians can still meddle, warns Zondo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
The week in pictures
Protesters block entry points to Kruger National Park over rising fuel price
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.