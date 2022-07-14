×

National

Wine farmers get a leg up as use of grape juice in cider gets the nod

Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market

14 July 2022 - 18:48 Katharine Child

The department of agriculture, rural development & land reform has gazetted a new regulation that will allow grape juice to be used in cider and the excess wine from lockdown liquor sales bans to be marketed. 

The industry has more than 200-million litres of wine in storage in addition to the 450-million litres it usually keeps. This is because wine could not be sold and initially exported due to a range of lockdown bans totalling 23 weeks in 2020 and 2021...

