National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is 2023 the year of crypto regulation?

Business Day TV speaks to VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani

14 July 2022 - 22:49
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO

The SA Reserve Bank plans to introduce new regulations around cryptocurrency trading within the next 12 to 18 months, deputy governor Kuben Naidoo has told PSG’s latest Think Big webinar. This has implications for cryptocurrency exchanges in the country such as VALR. Business Day TV caught up with its CEO, Farzam Ehsani, for more detail.

