National

State raises income threshold for social relief of distress grant

The existing threshold was so low that the number of approved applications nearly halved

14 July 2022 - 20:17 Linda Ensor

The income threshold for the R350 social relief of distress grant is to be raised from R350 a month to the food poverty line of R624 a month in terms of proposed amendments to regulations because so few people qualified for the grant when the lower threshold was applied.

In a statement, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said she had published draft regulations to amend some of the provisions for the grant for the period from March 1 to end-March 2023 including an increase in the income threshold...

