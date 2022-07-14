State raises income threshold for social relief of distress grant

Investors are increasingly considering the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks
Among employees are both assailants and survivors, placing businesses in a unique position to reach both groups and help break the cycle of violence
The existing threshold was so low that the number of approved applications nearly halved
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Companies should adapt their traditional business models to be more responsive to their client base, outlook shows
Standard Bank’s CEO says SA’s potential financial greylisting would cause the rand to weaken, and inflation and interest rates to spike
Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Rajapaksa, who was ousted by unrest amid an economic meltdown, flies to Singapore from Maldives
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
Car makers are working to provide more sustainable solutions, from the way our cars are powered to the materials we find inside
The income threshold for the R350 social relief of distress grant is to be raised from R350 a month to the food poverty line of R624 a month in terms of proposed amendments to regulations because so few people qualified for the grant when the lower threshold was applied.
In a statement, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said she had published draft regulations to amend some of the provisions for the grant for the period from March 1 to end-March 2023 including an increase in the income threshold...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
State raises income threshold for social relief of distress grant
The existing threshold was so low that the number of approved applications nearly halved
The income threshold for the R350 social relief of distress grant is to be raised from R350 a month to the food poverty line of R624 a month in terms of proposed amendments to regulations because so few people qualified for the grant when the lower threshold was applied.
In a statement, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said she had published draft regulations to amend some of the provisions for the grant for the period from March 1 to end-March 2023 including an increase in the income threshold...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.