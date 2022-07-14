China’s daily crude oil imports in June sank to their lowest since July 2018
More than half of the country’s 257 municipalities are bankrupt or insolvent and unable to pay creditors or even service workers’ pensions, according to finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Speaking at the Chris Hani district municipality’s economic development and investment summit in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, Godongwana said more than 150 municipalities were bankrupt or insolvent, with unfunded budgets being the primary catalyst for financial distress...
‘More than half of SA’s municipalities are bankrupt’
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana paints a bleak picture of the breakdown of service delivery that is being compounded by political dysfunction in many municipalities
