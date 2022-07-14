×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

‘More than half of SA’s municipalities are bankrupt’

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana paints a bleak picture of the breakdown of service delivery that is being compounded by political dysfunction in many municipalities

BL Premium
14 July 2022 - 12:49 Linda Ensor

More than half of the country’s 257 municipalities are bankrupt or insolvent and unable to pay creditors or even service workers’  pensions, according to finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Speaking at the Chris Hani district municipality’s economic development and investment summit in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, Godongwana said more than 150 municipalities were bankrupt or insolvent, with unfunded budgets being the primary catalyst for financial distress...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.