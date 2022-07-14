The fear the US Federal Reserve could go for a more aggressive interest rate hike in July to has hurt the metal’s outlook
A shortage of supply and rising prices of copper will hamper SA's efforts to add renewable energy to the grid to replace coal-fired power stations
A looming copper supply gap may prove a serious hurdle to achieving energy transition and carbon emission goals that have been set by countries as part of global efforts to limit global warming to within 1.5 °C and 2 °C by 2050, according to a report by analytics firm S&P Global.
A shortage of supply of the crucial transition metal could also pour cold water on SA’s efforts to rapidly add vast amounts of renewable energy to the grid to replace coal-fired power stations that have to be decommissioned over the next few years...
Copper supply crunch may derail energy transition
