National

Copper supply crunch may derail energy transition

A shortage of supply and rising prices of copper will hamper SA’s efforts to add renewable energy to the grid to replace coal-fired power stations

BL Premium
14 July 2022 - 08:04 Denene Erasmus

A looming copper supply gap may prove a serious hurdle to achieving energy transition and carbon emission goals that have been set by countries as part of global efforts to limit global warming to within 1.5 °C and 2 °C by 2050, according to a report by analytics firm S&P Global.

A shortage of supply of the crucial transition metal could also pour cold water on SA’s efforts to rapidly add vast amounts of renewable energy to the grid to replace coal-fired power stations that have to be decommissioned over the next few years...

