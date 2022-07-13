Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
Police arrest Enyobeni tavern owner and two staff after deaths of 21 teens
The owner is expected to appear in court on August 19 in connection with charges of selling alcohol to children under 18 years
The owner of East London’s Enyobeni tavern and two employees have been arrested as the forensic investigation into the deaths of 21 teenagers continues.
Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the three were arrested at the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon by a team of detectives working on the Scenery Park tragedy, when patrons collapsed and died on June 26 .
This comes after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges for contravention of the Liquor Act. The police are investigating the alleged violation or contravention of the act for the selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years and for selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years by the owner.
The owner is expected to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on August 19 in connection with these charges.
Two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the act. Should they fail to pay, they will be required to appear in the same court.
The forensic investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. Kinana said the results would be made available to the affected families “at an appropriate time and conclusion of the investigation”.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene appealed for patience by families and communities.
“Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care and wisdom so that we can achieve the desired outcomes. This is the beginning of work we are doing behind the scene,” Mene said.
TimesLIVE
