Several Sars offices closed as pay strike resumes
Several branches were closed in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Tuesday, though the tax agency says disruptions so far have been minimal
The SA Revenue Service (Sars), which started the 2022 tax collection season at the beginning of the month, was on Tuesday forced to close some offices in four provinces as workers resumed a strike that was halted in May.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), which represent the majority of Sars’ 13,000-strong workforce, voted to resume the industrial action after talks with management deadlocked...
