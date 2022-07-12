Public servants’ strike on the cards after union declares dispute

A stronger dollar usually weighs on oil prices as it makes the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies
SA’s law and order situation has deteriorated since mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
The North West municipality owes R258m for an unpaid water bill
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Food producer raises its revenue outlook for the second time in two quarters
Manufacturing activity still shows lingering effects of the KZN floods, a strike in the steel sector and load-shedding, in May
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources to save costs but battle supply constraints
Alberton-born rider eyes more wins before close of the season on July 31
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents more than 230,000 civil servants, has called on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to intervene and ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to prevent disgruntled employees from embarking on a debilitating industrial action.
PSA assistant GM Reuben Maleka said the union lodged a dispute at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) after rejecting the employer’s revised offer of 2% tabled during a special meeting at the bargaining council on July 7.
“The matter must be set down within 30 days for conciliation and mediation at the PSCBC,” Maleka said. “If parties fail to find each other, we will be given a certificate of non-resolution, paving the way for a strike action.”
The PSCBC is a platform where the unions and employer discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment.
PSCBC spokesperson Oomang Parag said: “No date has been set yet [for parties for conciliation/mediation], the parties will meet again next week.”
In May, the employer rejected almost all labour’s demands for a 10% pay hike across the board, and instead proposed the extension of the R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity to the more than 1.3-million employees and a 1.5% pay progression hike, which is linked to years of service and is always pencilled into the budget.
The offer, which unions rejected, was in line with the government’s budgetary commitments to restrict the growth in the R665bn public sector wage bill, which eats up more than one-third of government spending, to an average annual rate of 1.8%. The extension of the after-tax gratuity could be covered by the R20.5bn already in the 2022/2023 budget.
In a statement, Maleka said the employer’s revised 2% offer, which is below the 5.9% headline inflation rate the Reserve Bank has forecast for 2022, is “offensive to employees” who had not received increases for the past three years.
The 2% offer was also below the 3% pay hike, backdated to April 2021, which will apply to ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges.
Maleka said the 2% offer was not aligned with reality as the cost of living was increasing and criticised the government for pleading poverty when civil servants demanded higher wages.
“The PSA cannot continue engaging with employers that show no regard for their employees and fail to table reasonable salary offers. The offered 2% is not even worthy to be taken to members who clearly mandated the PSA to negotiate a real salary increase and anything below the CPI [consumer price index] cannot be considered as an increase,” he said, adding that industrial action was “imminent”.
“The PSA will thus exercise its rights in terms of the provision of the constitution of the PSCBC and the Labour Relations Act to continue all efforts to secure better salary increases for public servants. The PSA also calls upon the minister of finance to intervene and ensure that tangible offers are tabled to prevent agitated employees from embarking on disabling industrial action.”
The PSA was among public service unions, including the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), that took the government to the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling by the labour appeal court in 2020, upholding a Treasury decision not to implement the final part of a three-year public sector wage deal reached in the PSCBC in 2018 due to a lack of money.
In February, the apex court dismissed the appeal and criticised the “illicit salary increases” the unions enjoyed over two years, saying if the final year of the agreement were implemented, it would “precipitate a fiscal crisis” that would detract from the state’s ability to alleviate the plight of the poorest of the poor.
The highest court in the land ruled that the government does not have to implement the last leg of the pay hike deal as the unions were “unjustifiably enriched” from the “impugned collective agreement”.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Public servants’ strike on the cards after union declares dispute
Public Servants Association has urged the finance minister to ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to avoid a debilitating strike
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents more than 230,000 civil servants, has called on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to intervene and ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to prevent disgruntled employees from embarking on a debilitating industrial action.
PSA assistant GM Reuben Maleka said the union lodged a dispute at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) after rejecting the employer’s revised offer of 2% tabled during a special meeting at the bargaining council on July 7.
“The matter must be set down within 30 days for conciliation and mediation at the PSCBC,” Maleka said. “If parties fail to find each other, we will be given a certificate of non-resolution, paving the way for a strike action.”
The PSCBC is a platform where the unions and employer discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment.
PSCBC spokesperson Oomang Parag said: “No date has been set yet [for parties for conciliation/mediation], the parties will meet again next week.”
In May, the employer rejected almost all labour’s demands for a 10% pay hike across the board, and instead proposed the extension of the R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity to the more than 1.3-million employees and a 1.5% pay progression hike, which is linked to years of service and is always pencilled into the budget.
The offer, which unions rejected, was in line with the government’s budgetary commitments to restrict the growth in the R665bn public sector wage bill, which eats up more than one-third of government spending, to an average annual rate of 1.8%. The extension of the after-tax gratuity could be covered by the R20.5bn already in the 2022/2023 budget.
In a statement, Maleka said the employer’s revised 2% offer, which is below the 5.9% headline inflation rate the Reserve Bank has forecast for 2022, is “offensive to employees” who had not received increases for the past three years.
The 2% offer was also below the 3% pay hike, backdated to April 2021, which will apply to ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges.
Maleka said the 2% offer was not aligned with reality as the cost of living was increasing and criticised the government for pleading poverty when civil servants demanded higher wages.
“The PSA cannot continue engaging with employers that show no regard for their employees and fail to table reasonable salary offers. The offered 2% is not even worthy to be taken to members who clearly mandated the PSA to negotiate a real salary increase and anything below the CPI [consumer price index] cannot be considered as an increase,” he said, adding that industrial action was “imminent”.
“The PSA will thus exercise its rights in terms of the provision of the constitution of the PSCBC and the Labour Relations Act to continue all efforts to secure better salary increases for public servants. The PSA also calls upon the minister of finance to intervene and ensure that tangible offers are tabled to prevent agitated employees from embarking on disabling industrial action.”
The PSA was among public service unions, including the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), that took the government to the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling by the labour appeal court in 2020, upholding a Treasury decision not to implement the final part of a three-year public sector wage deal reached in the PSCBC in 2018 due to a lack of money.
In February, the apex court dismissed the appeal and criticised the “illicit salary increases” the unions enjoyed over two years, saying if the final year of the agreement were implemented, it would “precipitate a fiscal crisis” that would detract from the state’s ability to alleviate the plight of the poorest of the poor.
The highest court in the land ruled that the government does not have to implement the last leg of the pay hike deal as the unions were “unjustifiably enriched” from the “impugned collective agreement”.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Government and unions to meet again after failing to agree on pay
Public sector unions test Godongwana with demand for 10% pay hike
Treasury certificate of compliance needed for public-sector pay deals
Offer of 1.5% raise for public servants was always on the table
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Constitutional Court to rule on 2018 wage deal
State unlikely to freeze public-sector wages for three years, says Fitch
Government is broke, says minister in defence of state’s 0% wage offer
State faces wrath of public servants
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.