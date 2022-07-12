×

National

Public servants’ strike on the cards after union declares dispute

Public Servants Association has urged the finance minister to ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to avoid a debilitating strike

12 July 2022 - 15:12 Luyolo Mkentane
Members of the Public Servants Association during a protest. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI.
The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents more than 230,000 civil servants, has called on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to intervene and ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to prevent disgruntled employees from embarking on a debilitating industrial action.

PSA assistant GM Reuben Maleka said the union lodged a dispute at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) after rejecting the employer’s revised offer of 2% tabled during a special meeting at the bargaining council on July 7.

“The matter must be set down within 30 days for conciliation and mediation at the PSCBC,” Maleka said. “If parties fail to find each other, we will be given a certificate of non-resolution, paving the way for a strike action.”

The PSCBC is a platform where the unions and employer discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment.

PSCBC spokesperson Oomang Parag said: “No date has been set yet [for parties for conciliation/mediation], the parties will meet again next week.”

In May, the employer rejected almost all labour’s demands for a 10% pay hike across the board, and instead proposed the extension of the R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity to the more than 1.3-million employees and a 1.5% pay progression hike, which is linked to years of service and is always pencilled into the budget.

The offer, which unions rejected, was in line with the government’s budgetary commitments to restrict the growth in the R665bn public sector wage bill, which eats up more than one-third of government spending, to an average annual rate of 1.8%. The extension of the after-tax gratuity could be covered by the R20.5bn already in the 2022/2023 budget.

In a statement, Maleka said the employer’s revised 2% offer, which is below the 5.9% headline inflation rate the Reserve Bank has forecast for 2022, is “offensive to employees” who had not received increases for the past three years.

The 2% offer was also below the 3% pay hike, backdated to April 2021, which will apply to ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges. 

Maleka said the 2% offer was not aligned with reality as the cost of living was increasing and criticised the government for pleading poverty when civil servants demanded higher wages.

“The PSA cannot continue engaging with employers that show no regard for their employees and fail to table reasonable salary offers. The offered 2% is not even worthy to be taken to members who clearly mandated the PSA to negotiate a real salary increase and anything below the CPI [consumer price index] cannot be considered as an increase,” he said, adding that industrial action was “imminent”.

“The PSA will thus exercise its rights in terms of the provision of the constitution of the PSCBC and the Labour Relations Act to continue all efforts to secure better salary increases for public servants. The PSA also calls upon the minister of finance to intervene and ensure that tangible offers are tabled to prevent agitated employees from embarking on disabling industrial action.”

The PSA was among public service unions, including the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), that took the government to the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling by the labour appeal court in 2020, upholding a Treasury decision not to implement the final part of a three-year public sector wage deal reached in the PSCBC in 2018 due to a lack of money.

In February, the apex court dismissed the appeal and criticised the “illicit salary increases” the unions enjoyed over two years, saying if the final year of the agreement were implemented, it would “precipitate a fiscal crisis” that would detract from the state’s ability to alleviate the plight of the poorest of the poor.

The highest court in the land ruled that the government does not have to implement the last leg of the pay hike deal as the unions were “unjustifiably enriched” from the “impugned collective agreement”.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Government and unions to meet again after failing to agree on pay

The engagement follows the employer’s rejection on May 19 of labour’s demands for a 10% pay hike across the board
National
1 month ago

Public sector unions test Godongwana with demand for 10% pay hike

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has pledged to keep in check the public sector wage bill
National
2 months ago

Treasury certificate of compliance needed for public-sector pay deals

New development part of agreement between government and unions at co-ordinating bargaining council summit
National
3 months ago

Offer of 1.5% raise for public servants was always on the table

The 1.5% rise presented to unions is the standard ‘pay progression’, but there is a sweetner of nearly R1,000 a month
National
1 year ago
