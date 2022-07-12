×

Civic bodies opposed to Amazon HQ development head back to court

Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and the Observatory Civic Association say the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust is defying a court order by doing maintenance work on the site

12 July 2022 - 19:02 Katharine Child

Civic groups opposed to a R4.6bn office development in Observatory, Cape Town, whose tenants will include online retail giant Amazon, said the developers’ presence on the site is in contempt of a court order and have approached the Western Cape High Court to stop maintenance work.

Construction of the complex, that will include affordable housing and a public park precinct and indigenous centre, started in September but was interdicted in March to allow for further consultation between developers and indigenous groups...

