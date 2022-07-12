Rand stages a mild rebound, but the focus remains firmly on rising prices and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes
Civic groups opposed to a R4.6bn office development in Observatory, Cape Town, whose tenants will include online retail giant Amazon, said the developers’ presence on the site is in contempt of a court order and have approached the Western Cape High Court to stop maintenance work.
Construction of the complex, that will include affordable housing and a public park precinct and indigenous centre, started in September but was interdicted in March to allow for further consultation between developers and indigenous groups...
Civic bodies opposed to Amazon HQ development head back to court
Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and the Observatory Civic Association say the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust is defying a court order by doing maintenance work on the site
