The former public protector has encouraged whistleblowers to name and shame the corrupt to protect SA's 'hard-won' democracy
Thuli Madonsela to state capture whistle-blowers: ‘Don’t let them turn SA into a wasteland again’
The former public protector has encouraged whistle-blowers to name and shame the corrupt to protect SA’s ‘hard-won’ democracy
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has encouraged state capture whistle-blowers to name and shame those who are corrupt.
Madonsela has been vocal about holding those implicated in state capture accountable after the release of the final Zondo Commission report last month.
She said those implicated should not be allowed to turn the country into a wasteland again.
“We know those implicated in state capture are exploiting the pain and hardships many people are suffering as the aftermath of state capture, Covid-19 regulations, digitalisation and the Ukraine war. Don’t let them turn our country into a wasteland again. Be a whistle-blower,” said Madonsela.
She said it is a duty to protect the country’s hard-earned democracy.
“It is in your hands to prevent the recapturing of the state and hijacking of our hard-earned democracy under false pretences in our beloved country.
“It is said the price of democracy is eternal vigilance. If you let your guard down SA, state capture 2 will not only target the presidency as the central seat of power. The key target of state capture 2 will be law enforcement institutions and processes.
“If we want to save democracy, we must work to make democracy work for all. Understanding freedom from want, from fear and from shackles that prevent hard-working people from rising on the socioeconomic ladder is the most important need for most,” she said.
Speaking on the Sunday Times podcast, Madonsela said the country was not doing enough to protect whistle-blowers, and that after they come forward they struggle to find employment.
“Some had to leave the country for security reasons and challenges of unemployment,” said Madonsela.
“We need to find a new language on how we speak about whistle-blowers. I don’t even know if ‘whistle-blower’ is the right term. In African languages, it is worse. We don’t have a good term for a whistle-blower.”
Madonsela recommended that enablers of state capture be offered amnesty in an attempt to dismantle existing criminal networks within the state.
