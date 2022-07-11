Pentagon and Musk’s SpaceX work on rocketing troops to Africa in 60 minutes

Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
Warnings bells are ringing about anger over rising costs, poor service delivery, load-shedding and unemployment
Documents reveal the US Transportation Command aims for superfast military deployment anywhere in the world
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Finance union vows to challenge alleged dismissal of 40 members for not complying with the lender’s policy
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Angola’s longest-serving leader, Dos Santos died at the age of 79 in a Barcelona clinic
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
The most important thing in your training journey is really simple — and equally difficult
US military documents have disclosed that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is working with the Pentagon on developing the capacity to rocket a “quick-reaction force” of troops and weapons anywhere in the world within the hour — with a special eye to deploying in Africa.
The documents, released to US investigative journal The Intercept after a Freedom of Information Act application, show that the US Transportation Command — responsible for moving personnel and materiel around the world — is working on using SpaceX’s prototype Starship rocket to get boots on the ground on the far side of the planet within 60 minutes...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
quick-reaction force
Pentagon and Musk’s SpaceX work on rocketing troops to Africa in 60 minutes
US military documents have disclosed that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is working with the Pentagon on developing the capacity to rocket a “quick-reaction force” of troops and weapons anywhere in the world within the hour — with a special eye to deploying in Africa.
The documents, released to US investigative journal The Intercept after a Freedom of Information Act application, show that the US Transportation Command — responsible for moving personnel and materiel around the world — is working on using SpaceX’s prototype Starship rocket to get boots on the ground on the far side of the planet within 60 minutes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.