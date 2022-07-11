×

National

Government wakes up to Eskom’s plans to tackle power crisis

11 July 2022 - 14:29 Denene Erasmus and Hajra Omarjee

The government is now giving “serious consideration” to the plans Eskom has ready to deal with the power crisis in SA.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the power utility engaged with various ministers and the president at the weekend. “Numerous meetings have taken place at an official level” with representatives from the presidency to find a solution that will allow for more generation capacity to be added to the grid as soon as possible...

