A year since the catastrophic July 2021 unrest crippled KwaZulu-Natal — most notably the port city of Durban and parts of Gauteng — dire warnings are being sounded that the conditions that gave rise to the insurrection have become even more prevalent.
Concern has risen sharply over the failure of law enforcement to bring about any meaningful arrests of the culprits responsible for the mayhem, along with festering anger on the ground about dismal service delivery, rising fuel costs, the deepening Eskom crisis and rampant unemployment...
We are a matchstick away from 2021 unrest, says organised business in KZN
Busa CEO warns that factors leading to July insurrection remain, and law and order are a disturbing weakness
