×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Only 2% of cases from SA’s ‘failed insurrection’ have yielded a guilty verdict, ministers say

Police still to arrest the masterminds behind the civil unrest that resulted in the loss of billions of rand and 354 deaths

BL Premium
08 July 2022 - 18:21 Erin Bates

The state has not been able to put a single suspected mastermind behind bars a year after the most deadly civil violence protests in democratic SA, which left at least 354 people dead. 

The suspected masterminds behind the deadly public violence which led to throngs of civilians looting businesses , some two million job losses and an estimated R50bn in economic losses have not been brought to book...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.