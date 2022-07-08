×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Group heckles Pravin Gordhan at Wits public lecture

Some attendees shouted accusations that Gordhan was failing to fix SOEs, including Eskom, and called for his resignation

08 July 2022 - 11:59 Belinda Pheto
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was heckled by attendees at a public lecture in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

Gordhan was speaking about the reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) at an event hosted by the Wits School of Governance as part of the university’s centenary celebrations.

The lecture descended into chaos when some attendees shouted accusations that he was failing to fix SOEs, including Eskom, and called for his resignation.

The department of public enterprises on Friday condemned the “unruly behaviour of a small clique” who were determined to disrupt the public lecture.

“The conduct by the disruptors posing as guests was appalling, to say the least.”

The department said the aim of those who disrupted Gordhan was not to engage but to intimidate.

“The minister was waiting for questions. He waited until the end. Instead he was the target of a vitriolic, racist attack,” the department said.

“Let us repeat, we will not be intimidated nor threatened by their well-orchestrated performance. We will continue to engage stakeholders all over our country without fear so all South Africans know the truth about corruption and the corrupt.”

During his address, Gordhan warned of  the risk of “state capture 2.0” by people determined to continue to plunder state resources for their own benefit. 

TimesLIVE

HILARY JOFFE: Turf wars sabotage Eskom

The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
Opinion
17 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s merry blame game continues amid crisis of its own making

The ruling party faces a painful reckoning at the polls as its leaders continue to use Eskom as a proxy for their factional fights
Opinion
1 day ago

Suppliers reluctant to trade with SAA, Gordhan says

National carrier has emerged from business rescue but has to pay for goods and services upfront
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
State steps in to stop truck protests spreading
National
2.
Shutdown protest hits KwaZulu-Natal as mopping up ...
National
3.
Seizure of vegan meat products on hold leaving ...
National
4.
Stage 4 load-shedding for Friday and lower stages ...
National
5.
Vital state capture cases to be put on court roll ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.