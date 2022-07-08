Both Brent and WTI are set to register weekly declines, after last week’s gains
The City of Tshwane has paid R876m of its debt owed to Eskom.
The payment comes after the power utility criticised the city for its erratic payments and rejected the municipality’s offer to enter into payment settlement arrangements.
“We thank the city for the amount paid and trust it will honour its future payments,” said Daphne Mokwena, Eskom senior manager for customer services in Gauteng.
Eskom said previously the metro’s erratic payments over the past year had contributed negatively to its increasing overdue debt, which was more than R46.6bn.
“As a utility, we are obliged to operate this business in a sustainable manner and to consequently take all the appropriate measures to recover money owed to us.”
City of Tshwane coughs up R876m in debt owed to Eskom
Eskom had rejected the municipality’s offer to enter into payment settlement arrangements
