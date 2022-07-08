×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

City of Tshwane coughs up R876m in debt owed to Eskom

Eskom had rejected the municipality’s offer to enter into payment settlement arrangements

08 July 2022 - 11:43 Staff Writer
Union Buildings, Pretoria. File picture: TIMESLIVE/AMANDA KHOZA.
Union Buildings, Pretoria. File picture: TIMESLIVE/AMANDA KHOZA.

The City of Tshwane has paid R876m of its debt owed to Eskom.

The payment comes after the power utility criticised the city for its erratic payments and rejected the municipality’s offer to enter into payment settlement arrangements.

“We thank the city for the amount paid and trust it will honour its future payments,” said Daphne Mokwena, Eskom senior manager for customer services in Gauteng.

Eskom said previously the metro’s erratic payments over the past year had contributed negatively to its increasing overdue debt, which was more than R46.6bn.

“As a utility, we are obliged to operate this business in a sustainable manner and to consequently take all the appropriate measures to recover money owed to us.”

TimesLIVE

How Eskom returned SA to the Dark Ages

It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
Features
2 days ago

Blackouts to be gradually reduced before suspended, says Gordhan

Unions accept Eskom’s offer of a 7% wage increase across the board
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
State steps in to stop truck protests spreading
National
2.
Shutdown protest hits KwaZulu-Natal as mopping up ...
National
3.
Seizure of vegan meat products on hold leaving ...
National
4.
Stage 4 load-shedding for Friday and lower stages ...
National
5.
Vital state capture cases to be put on court roll ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.