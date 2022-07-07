×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

SA out to woo UK tourists as pandemic bars are lifted

Lindiwe Sisulu says the aim is to increase visitors by promoting unique experiences and pushing for more direct flights

07 July 2022 - 20:33 Phathu Luvhengo
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says they plan to increase visitor growth from the UK. Picture: EDREA DU TOIT
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says they plan to increase visitor growth from the UK. Picture: EDREA DU TOIT

SA is embarking on a drive to lure back UK visitors to the country after a two-year lull caused by the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who is in London for the Meetings Show, said SA is open and ready to welcome travellers from the UK.

The UK is the largest source of international tourists to SA.

The government aims to recover UK visitor numbers to 2019 levels of 430,000. The country has already seen a boost based on March 2022 figures of 25,000 UK visitors compared with 1,700 in March 2021.

“We believe from October onwards we’re going to see about 80% of the arrivals we were seeing in 2019. We’re seeing really positive feedback from trade partners,” said Sisulu. 

“We aim to increase visitor growth from the UK market by promoting the unique experiences in SA, pushing for more direct flights from the UK to ensure the market helps SA’s sustainable community growth. SA continues to work closely with airline partners to ensure that the country is easily accessible to this market.”

Sisulu said SA has a variety of products and experiences — old and new emerging out of the pandemic — geared specifically for the UK market.

“SA has globally benchmarked health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of all travellers,” she said after the show.

Launched in 2013, the show brings together leaders in the business events sector to share insights and opportunities for doing business. It is designed for professionals working within the meetings, events and incentives industries. 

“It is critical for us to use such opportunities to ensure we position SA as both business events and leisure destination as well as to engage key decisionmakers in our sources markets such as the UK,” said Sisulu.

TimesLIVE

Bumper tourism weekend for Durban

The Durban July and the opening of beaches contributed to an inflow of visitors to KwaZulu-Natal’s holiday hub
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CCMA victory on vaccinations may be the start of ...
National
2.
National Planning Commission wants energy crisis ...
National
3.
Blackouts to be gradually reduced before ...
National
4.
Shutdown protest hits KwaZulu-Natal as mopping up ...
National
5.
Declassified spying report reveals covert ...
National

Related Articles

Tourism sector will drive economic recovery for next 10 years, global body says

National

FREE TO READ | Tourism reawakening turns spotlight on wine farms, craft drinks

Business

Bumper tourism weekend for Durban

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.