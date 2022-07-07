SA needs hundreds of small power producers to apply for permits — Solidarity

UK assets may get some relief from UK prime minister’s resignation, but the focus is more likely to be on US employment and inflation data
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
Steenhuisen also wants the Phala Phala saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa to be discussed
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
The company, which realised a 94% premium on the disposal, will use the proceeds to reduce debt
The trade union is to get involved in power generation through property investment company Kanton
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
She lifted the spirits of an entire continent and finally lived up to her world No 2 billing to set up a showdown with Elena Rybakina
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
One of the unions that represent workers at Eskom believes SA’s energy crisis can be alleviated by “small power producers applying in their hundreds for generation permits”.
Solidarity, one of three recognised trade unions at the state-owned power utility, also announced plans to get involved in the generation and selling of electricity...
One of the unions that represent workers at Eskom believes SA’s energy crisis can be alleviated by “small power producers applying in their hundreds for generation permits”.
Solidarity, one of three recognised trade unions at the state-owned power utility, also announced plans to get involved in the generation and selling of electricity...
