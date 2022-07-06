Transnet in talks for new contracts after lifting force majeure
06 July 2022 - 19:51
State-owned logistics firm Transnet will begin talks in July on new medium- to long-term contracts and has lifted force majeure on nine coal exporters with which it had reached agreement, it said.
This was the third force majeure the ailing entity had declared over the past year, with the previous two being on account of fires at its Richards Bay terminal and another over a cyberattack that disrupted operations in July 2021...
