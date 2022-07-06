National State capture inquiry to set up data centre for sensitive evidence Trove of evidence from four-year state capture commission, much of it untapped, to be archived B L Premium

With the state capture inquiry’s final report submitted, a small team led by secretary Itumeleng Mosala is working on three legacy projects to preserve a trove of evidence gathered over four years.

Last month, chief justice Raymond Zondo handed the final instalment of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa will share his plan for implementing Zondo’s recommendations in the National Assembly on October 22. Even before the report’s finalisation Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies should act against offenders...