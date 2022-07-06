State capture inquiry to set up data centre for sensitive evidence
Trove of evidence from four-year state capture commission, much of it untapped, to be archived
06 July 2022 - 20:32
With the state capture inquiry’s final report submitted, a small team led by secretary Itumeleng Mosala is working on three legacy projects to preserve a trove of evidence gathered over four years.
Last month, chief justice Raymond Zondo handed the final instalment of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa will share his plan for implementing Zondo’s recommendations in the National Assembly on October 22. Even before the report’s finalisation Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies should act against offenders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now