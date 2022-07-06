National Farmers warn of further cost increases due to crippling power cuts Agricultural sector is reporting huge losses as machinery and equipment are damaged by persistent load-shedding B L Premium

The agricultural sector is counting the cost of persistent load-shedding and an industry group has warned that the crippling outages will increase production costs, which will have serious implications for food security and social stability.

“Farmers are already reporting huge losses as processing machinery, irrigation equipment and other machinery are damaged and come to a standstill due to power outages,” said Christo Van der Rheede, the executive director of agricultural industry body Agri SA...