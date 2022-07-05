Tourism sector will drive economic recovery for next 10 years, global body says
SA’s travel sector is forecast to grow at an average rate of 7.6% annually over the next decade, the World Travel & Tourism Council says
05 July 2022 - 17:25
The tourism sector is poised to be one of the key drivers of SA’s economic recovery for the next decade, as travel returns with a bang after two years of Covid-19-induced restrictions.
This is according to a new report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global travel and tourism private sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now