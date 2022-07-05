National Tourism sector will drive economic recovery for next 10 years, global body says SA’s travel sector is forecast to grow at an average rate of 7.6% annually over the next decade, the World Travel & Tourism Council says B L Premium

The tourism sector is poised to be one of the key drivers of SA’s economic recovery for the next decade, as travel returns with a bang after two years of Covid-19-induced restrictions.

This is according to a new report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global travel and tourism private sector...