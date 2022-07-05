National BREAKING NEWS: Strike ends after unions accept Eskom’s revised offer Eskom and unions are expected to sign a 7% wage increase across the board after union members accepted revised, inflation-beating offer B L Premium

Eskom and the three unions demanding higher wages at the struggling power utility are expected to sign a 7% wage increase across the board on Tuesday afternoon after union members gave their leaders the greenlight to accept the revised, inflation-beating offer.

Disgruntled employees downed tools about a week ago and embarked on a wildcat strike, in support of their demand for above-inflation increases...