BREAKING NEWS: Strike ends after unions accept Eskom’s revised offer
Eskom and unions are expected to sign a 7% wage increase across the board after union members accepted revised, inflation-beating offer
05 July 2022 - 14:20
Eskom and the three unions demanding higher wages at the struggling power utility are expected to sign a 7% wage increase across the board on Tuesday afternoon after union members gave their leaders the greenlight to accept the revised, inflation-beating offer.
Disgruntled employees downed tools about a week ago and embarked on a wildcat strike, in support of their demand for above-inflation increases...
