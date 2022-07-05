National ‘Gross negligence’ led to printing server crash Government Printing Works’ CIO Anele Apleni failed to rectify non-compliant electrical installations or conduct proper maintenance, which led to the irrecoverable loss of data, investigation finds B L Premium

The crash of the server of the Government Printing Works (GPW) last year was due to gross negligence on the part of the entity’s IT department and specifically former chief information officer (CIO) Anele Apleni, an investigating panel has found.

The GPW, a national key point, prints official documents such as government gazettes, passports, visas, birth certificates, smart card identification documents and examination materials. The crash of the server, which supports corporate services and is the repository for e-gazettes, resulted in the irrecoverable loss of financial data for the entity’s 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 financial years. In 2019 it generated revenue of R1.5bn...