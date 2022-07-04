National Policy framework aims to aid Cape Town’s mobile businesses Measures offering food trucks, among others, greater recognition and an easier route to licence applications are needed, the city says B L Premium

A policy framework to make it easier for mobile businesses such as those operating from vehicles to ply their trade around the Cape Town metro, is in the pipeline.

Mobile businesses — which include food trucks, barber shops and even clothing outlets — have become increasingly popular worldwide. To support entrepreneurship and ensure such businesses thrive, policy measures that offer players in the sector greater recognition and an easier and faster route to apply for operator licences are urgently needed...