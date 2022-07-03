National Eskom warns of another week of intense power cuts It could take several weeks to recover from last week’s wildcat strike, power utility warns B L Premium

SA is set to enter a second week of intense power cuts, with state-owned power utility Eskom warning it could take several weeks to recover from last week’s wildcat strike that prevented up to 90% of staff going to work at some plants.

The industrial action, which unions say they did not sanction, forced Eskom to implement stage 6 load-shedding last Tuesday for the first time since 2019, and only revert to stage 4 at the weekend. During stage 6 Eskom sheds 6,000MW from the national grid and customers are without electricity for up to 10 hours out of every 24...