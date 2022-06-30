R17bn of Sanral projects back on track with Development Bank support
DBSA to oversee road improvement and construction projects that were halted in the wake of tender irregularities
30 June 2022 - 17:36
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has persuaded the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to oversee road improvement and construction projects valued at about R17bn that are crucial to support economic growth.
The agency halted at least five projects earlier this year due to “a material irregularity in the tender process”, including violation of internal control measures meant to prevent collusion...
