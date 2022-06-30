National R17bn of Sanral projects back on track with Development Bank support DBSA to oversee road improvement and construction projects that were halted in the wake of tender irregularities B L Premium

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has persuaded the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to oversee road improvement and construction projects valued at about R17bn that are crucial to support economic growth.

The agency halted at least five projects earlier this year due to “a material irregularity in the tender process”, including violation of internal control measures meant to prevent collusion...