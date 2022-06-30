×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Jacob Zuma expected to lay complaint against Raymond Zondo next week

Zuma made the threats through Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, after the release of Zondo’s final report last week

30 June 2022 - 10:52 Amanda Khoza
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture:SUMAYA HISHAM.
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture:SUMAYA HISHAM.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is expected to lay a complaint against chief justice Raymond Zondo and file a review application challenging the final state capture report next week.

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, confirmed that this was the plan. “We hope that it will be launched next week as promised,” said Manyi.

Zuma’s lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, was not immediately available for comment.

The Sunday Times reported the former president threatened to throw the book at the commission on state capture, saying he would take the report on judicial review and report Zondo to the Judicial Service Commission for misconduct.

Zuma made the threats through Manyi after the release of Zondo’s final report last week. The report found Zuma was at the centre of a vast conspiracy to capture the state for the benefit of the Gupta brothers and ministers and officials who stood to benefit.

While Manyi struck a defiant tone consistent with Zuma’s refusal to acknowledge the commission’s work and its findings, President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on the work of the Zondo commission and pronounced SA ready to move beyond the era of state capture.

On Saturday, Manyi said Zuma had instructed his legal team, led by Mpofu, to take Zondo's final state capture report on review.

“The parts that are being taken on review are the parts that refer to him but ... he is saying that these are fruits of a poisoned tree, he is saying the whole thing is rotten, unlawful, and the whole thing was wrong from the start. It violated the constitution,” said Manyi.

Zuma, who was billed to be present at the briefing addressed by Manyi, was a no-show after being advised by Mpofu that his attendance may cause a “hullabaloo” and could breach one of the conditions of his medical parole. 

The threats to challenge the report are last-ditch attempts by Zuma to try to absolve himself of the crimes allegedly committed by the Guptas.

The National Prosecuting Authority is in the process of trying to have Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who have been arrested in Dubai, extradited to SA.

TimesLIVE

JOHN DLUDLU: An unnecessary taint of the state capture process

Zondo has diverted discourse away from the real subject: was there state capture, and if there was, who should account for it?
Opinion
1 day ago

CHRIS ROPER: Ticks on the body politic

One need look no further than our politicians’ vacuous responses to the final Zondo commission report to see why our democracy is a tad dilapidated
Opinion
6 hours ago

Zondo: What must happen now

What do you get if your cross a crooked president, the Gupta brothers and a corrupted ruling party? Hopefully, 20 years to life …
Features
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa gets wheels turning to end Eskom strike
National
2.
Helen Suzman Foundation slams Motsoaledi’s ...
National
3.
Ruling on doctors has serious implications for ...
National / Health
4.
Mokonyane calls for special NEC meeting on ...
National
5.
Department defends plan to scrap deadlines to fix ...
National

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: An unnecessary taint of the state capture process

Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS ROPER: Ticks on the body politic

Opinion

Zondo: What must happen now

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.