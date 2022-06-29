×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Workers are peacefully returning to work, says Eskom

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there have been ‘no incidents of protest action today’

29 June 2022 - 10:32 Phathu Luvhengo
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Eskom says many of its employees returned to work on Wednesday morning.

The power utility’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said “there are no incidents of protest action today”.

He said the details of a wage offer will be made known on Friday when negotiations resume.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said they have called on members to normalise the situation while negotiations continue.

Asked if this means members would go back to work on Wednesday, Mammburu said it was difficult to say as the union did not sanction the strike.

“Members are the ones who decided to picket. The only thing we can do is to appeal to them to normalise the situation around power stations while we finalise [the wage talks] or negotiate with Eskom.

“The unions did not sanction the picketing, so if we speak on behalf of members, they will ask us who gave us a mandate. That is why we are appealing for our members to normalise the situation while we are negotiating,” he said.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday by NUM and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), both unions said they have been able to break new ground with a new offer that will be tabled at the central bargaining forum (CBF) on Friday.

Eskom rolled out stage 6 load-shedding on Tuesday, citing the effect of the unprotected workers’ strike across its operations.

“Given the fact that Eskom has finally agreed to return to the negotiating table and there is a new offer which will be formally presented on Friday in the CBF, NUM and Numsa leadership are calling on our members at Eskom to give the process of negotiations a chance,” the unions said.

The unions have demanded public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan withdraws his comments about an agreement over wages at Eskom, saying “he is jeopardising talks by pre-empting the outcome”.

“We want to set the record straight. We have not come to any agreement with Eskom. An offer was tabled, which members are engaging on. For the next few days, we will be consulting members to find out if they accept the proposal. Our members have not had a chance to see the proposal.”

TimesLIVE

Illegal Eskom strikers picket at eight power stations

‘Things can go either way when it comes to load-shedding‚’ says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Social compact making progress on Eskom challenges

There have been positive developments by the government, business, labour and communities, as well as Eskom
Opinion
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new plants, says De Ruyter

It is difficult to make a case for Eskom to invest in new generation capacity when there are private investors who are willing to do so, CEO says
National
1 day ago

Busa ‘unsurprised’ state has let load-shedding reach crisis levels

The lobby group says it has been calling on the state to allow greater private sector participation in power generation for years
National
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ruling on doctors has serious implications for ...
National / Health
2.
EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new ...
National
3.
Helen Suzman Foundation slams Motsoaledi’s ...
National
4.
Worst power cuts in two years kick in due to ...
National
5.
Digital ruling brings more spectrum frustrations ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom’s biggest unions distance themselves from illegal strike

National / Labour

GHALEB CACHALIA: Eskom in the spotlight over Zondo commission’s SOE guidance

Opinion

Energy costs in SA take a heavy toll on PPC, says CEO

Companies / Industrials

Worst power cuts in two years kick in due to illegal strike

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.