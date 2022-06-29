×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Western Cape tourism on the up

Hotel occupancy was at 49% in May, representing a recovery rate of 95% when compared to May 2019

BL Premium
29 June 2022 - 16:05 Bekezela Phakathi

The tourism sector in the Western Cape, which was a top performer of the provincial economy before Covid-19 struck, is on a strong path to recovery after recording improved visitor numbers at the start of the traditionally low winter season.

According to figures released this week by Wesgro, the province’s trade and investment promotion agency, passengers through Cape Town International Airport’s domestic terminal recovered to 83% [504,000 arrivals] when compared to the same month in 2019 — before Covid-19 travel restrictions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now