Western Cape tourism on the up
Hotel occupancy was at 49% in May, representing a recovery rate of 95% when compared to May 2019
29 June 2022 - 16:05
The tourism sector in the Western Cape, which was a top performer of the provincial economy before Covid-19 struck, is on a strong path to recovery after recording improved visitor numbers at the start of the traditionally low winter season.
According to figures released this week by Wesgro, the province’s trade and investment promotion agency, passengers through Cape Town International Airport’s domestic terminal recovered to 83% [504,000 arrivals] when compared to the same month in 2019 — before Covid-19 travel restrictions...
