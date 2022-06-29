Ramaphosa gets wheels turning to end Eskom strike
There have been high-level political interventions behind the scenes to end the violent labour strike
29 June 2022 - 13:36
UPDATED 29 June 2022 - 16:41
As SA remains saddled with stage 4 and stage 6 load-shedding, high-level interventions are under way to ensure workers who have started to return after having embarked on an illegal and violent strike at Eskom will be satisfied with a revised wage offer expected to be tabled on Friday.
Business Day can confirm President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened on Tuesday to resolve the impasse in wage talks. This was after Eskom announced that sabotage and intimidation by striking workers resulted in a 90% stayaway at many power plants, which forced it to implement stage 6 load-shedding for the first time since 2019...
