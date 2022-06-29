INFRASTRUCTURE
Department defends plan to scrap deadlines to fix schools
29 June 2022 - 23:24
The basic education department has defended its plan to scrap the deadlines for fixing school infrastructure set out in regulations to the Schools Act, saying it is doing so to align its plans with the National Development Plan (NDP).
This month basic education minister Angie Motshekga flighted proposed changes to the 2013 regulations for norms and standards for public school infrastructure, giving interested parties until July 10 to comment...
