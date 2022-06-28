National Survey shows South Africans do not trust municipal water Ninety percent of respondents from the Eastern Cape don’t trust the drinking water — unsurprising given the approaching Day Zero in Nelson Mandela Bay metro and surrounding towns B L Premium

A new survey has shown that a large number of South Africans don’t trust the quality of the water they drink.

According to the survey by WaterCAN, an initiative of lobby group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), only 37% of locals “routinely” trusted the quality of their drinking water. ..