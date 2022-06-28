×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Survey shows South Africans do not trust municipal water

Ninety percent of respondents from the Eastern Cape don’t trust the drinking water — unsurprising given the approaching Day Zero in Nelson Mandela Bay metro and surrounding towns

BL Premium
28 June 2022 - 17:08 Bekezela Phakathi

A new survey has shown that a large number of South Africans don’t trust the quality of the water they drink.

According to the survey by WaterCAN, an initiative of lobby group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), only 37% of locals “routinely” trusted the quality of their drinking water. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now