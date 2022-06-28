National BREAKING NEWS: Eskom moves to stage 6 load-shedding for first time since 2019 Utility announces stage 6 rolling blackouts after illegal strikes and low diesel reserves take their toll on the national grid

After a week of illegal strikes by Eskom workers due to wage negotiations gone awry, and with diesel reserves at its emergency power plants running low, the state-owned power utility announced on Tuesday that it will have to implement stage 6 load-shedding for the first time since 2019.

During a media briefing earlier on Tuesday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the power system was subject to considerable risk due to unlawful industrial action that had “increased in intensity” on Monday night...