Qatar Airways and Airlink seal code-share deal in wake of Comair collapse
27 June 2022 - 18:27
Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest carriers, has entered into a formal partnership with Gauteng-based regional airline Airlink, which will see it expanding its presence in SA and across the region.
The partnership, referred to as a code-share agreement, means travellers can buy connecting flights on both airlines using a single reservation with seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage-check during the entire journey. In broad terms, code-share agreements mean airlines are able to operate flights on each other’s behalf using the same flight code. This means the airlines can offer new destinations that are not necessarily served by their own aircraft. ..
